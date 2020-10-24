Grand Ledge shines bright in conference matchup with Holt

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Everything about Friday’s matchup between Grand Ledge and Holt felt like playoff football. It was cold, wet, and windy and points were at a premium.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime and it was the Rams who would strike first in the second half.

Holt’s Bryce Cornelius bounced a handoff to the outside and busted into the corner of the end zone to give the Rams a one-score lead. However, the Comets would have the last word.

Grand Ledge quarterback Noah Warren broke a long run and scored to make it 14-13. The biggest decision of the game came after Warren’s touchdown when Grand Ledge coach Joe Brya decided to go for two to try and take the lead. Warren rolled out and found Dillon Pfau who made an incredible grab to give the Comets a one-point lead. Grand Ledge would eventually seal the deal with an interception from Scoob Stahelin and hang on for a 15-14 thriller of a win.

“It’s a great feeling for our seniors,” Brya said. “We had some adversity early on in the first half and I’m just really proud of their leadership.”

The Comets finish the regular season (4-2, 2-2 CAAC Blue) and like the rest of the teams in Mid-Michigan will wait for the MHSAA to release the 2020 playoff pairings on Sunday.