LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The defending Div. 2 State Champion Lansing Catholic Cougars toppled CAAC White rival Portland 62-34 on Tuesday night, highlighting a night filled with intriguing matchups across the area.

The Cougars (4-3) and Raiders (7-1) have each won two CAAC White championships in the last four years.

Lansing Catholic jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead, controlled the pace, and got strong outside shooting from Gabby Halliwill.

“I think she’s one of the best shooters in the state and she’s just really kind of come in and just let it go,” said Lansing Catholic head coach Kacee Reid. “I think she second guessed her shots in the past and really focused on feeding some other kids. But she just has a beautiful shot and for her just to be another weapon out there it just makes it a lot harder to guard us, I think, when she can just get to the rim, she can hit some pull-ups, and score in so many different ways.”

Halliwill led all scorers with 16 points.

You can watch the highlights from the Portland vs. Lansing Catholic game as well as highlights from Haslett vs. East Lansing girls hoops and Jackson vs. Waverly boys hoops in the video player at the top of this article.