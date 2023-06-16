EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Laingsburg softball team saw a memorable season come to a close on Saturday night with an 8-0 loss to Ottawa Lake Whiteford in the Division 3 State Semifinals.

Neither team had a hit through the first two innings, but the Bobcat offense broke through for three runs in the third inning and never looked back.

Whiteford pitcher Unity Nelson was sensational for the Bobcats, striking out 11 Laingsburg batters and surrendering just two hits in a complete game shutout.

“[Nelson] hasn’t lost this year so we knew we had a tough task and I thought we did a pretty good job. I mean, she struck out 17 in the last game she pitched,” said Laingsburg head coach Jeff Cheadle. “So our job was to try and cut that down and I thought we did and gave ourselves a shot but they’re a good team.”

Laingsburg will return a strong core of talent next season as this year’s roster featured just three seniors in Hayley Cronk, Ellie Baynes and Haley Konieczny.

“We had a big group of freshmen come in and I mean, they definitely picked up the slack of losing a couple seniors the year before,” said junior shortstop Ashley Bila. “We have [those freshmen] to keep going and I hope that it’s just like this next year.”

Laingsburg finishes its season with a 36-7 record along with conference, district and regional titles. Reaching the state semifinals marks the best postseason run for the program since the Wolfpack won the state championship back in 1978.

Ottawa Lake Whiteford advances to the state championship game for the second consecutive season. The Bobcats reached the Division 4 title game last year before falling to Unionville-Sebewaing. They’ll face Standish-Sterling in this year’s Division 3 State Championship on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.