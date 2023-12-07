WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Laingsburg’s history books are no stranger to the name Zander Woodruff and on Wednesday he etched his name in them once more. The senior had a game-high 39 points and helped his team beat Pewamo-Westphalia 59-55 in overtime.

“I mean it means a lot to me,” Woodruff said. “Ever since I was a young kid I always dreamed of this stuff and 1,000 points is a big deal. But it’s just another milestone and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

“The kids trust him and they know when he takes a shot, they always think it is going in,” Tim Beebe said. “He’s got great instincts and he’s just a gamer. He wants the ball in his hands at the end of the game and he’s a little fatigued, but I don’t think he ever came out. He made her through that says a lot about him too.”