EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic’s girls basketball team took down Frankenmuth to capture the programs first-ever state title in Division 2. The last time the Cougars won it all was back in 1995 when the program was a member of the Class C division.

Some stout defense helped the Cougars create a nice lead early on outscoring Frankenmuth 24 to seven in the first half. On the other side of the ball, Anna and Leah Richards had that job taken care of. The duo finished with a combined 30 points, outscoring the entire Eagles team.

The future of Kacee Reid’s basketball program looks very bright and has a lot of March basketball already predicted next year with this championship team only graduating three seniors.