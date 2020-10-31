Lansing Catholic mauls Berrien Springs 42-6

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On the opening night of playoffs it was business as usual for Division 5 defending state champion Lansing Catholic on Friday. The Cougars’ Mason Knippen scored on the opening kickoff and the team dominated Berrien Springs the rest of the way, winning 42-6.

It was another great night for Lansing Catholic quarterback Joey Baker. He finished the game 6-for-8 passing with one touchdown through the air and two on the ground.

Alex Watters also played a role in the victory with two rushing touchdowns as well, including the Cougars final score.

Berrien Springs scored in the waning seconds of the game in an otherwise dominant defensive performance for LC.

All in all, Cougars coach Jim Ahern was pleasantly surprised with his teams effort.

“We actually had a horrible week of practice to be real honest with you,” Ahern said. “I was surprised we played as well as we did tonight. We have to get that energy going because each team from here on out gets harder so I was happy with our effort tonight. We played really well.”

With the win the Cougars advance to the district semifinal next week where they will face South Haven.