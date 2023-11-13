LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 25th-ranked Texas women’s soccer team just added the 3rd-ranked soccer player in the class of 2024 as Lansing Sexton’s Amalia Villarreal put pen to paper on Monday to officially become a Longhorn.

“I absolutely loved the atmosphere there,” Villarreal said. “It just felt it felt right when I stepped onto campus, it felt right when I met the coaches and it felt right when I met all the people that are going to be down there. The people that I’m going in with in my recruiting class are amazing too, so I just felt like everything led me to that point.”

The senior has been taking online classes through J.W. Sexton High School and because of that has been able to play for Michigan Jaguars and Solar Soccer Club as well as Team USA, where her four-goal and two-assist performance helped the United States capture a bronze medal in the 2023 Pan American games.

“Playing for Team USA has been my dream for my entire life,” Villarreal said. “Every time I put on that jersey I just feel like I’m like I’m representing my nation and I’m representing everybody who has helped me also get to this point. I couldn’t be more proud. I almost want to cry every time I put on the jersey and every time I hear the national anthem. Everything just feels so surreal at that moment and I just want to be able to do my best to make everyone proud.”

As a young kid, Villarreal was assigned by her teacher to draw what her reflection would show if she had a Mirror of Erised from Harry Potter. She sketched herself in a United States women’s national team uniform with a gold medal around her neck.

“This has always been that little girl’s dream, and honestly, I can’t believe that it’s even happening,” Villarreal said. “It feels surreal and I just feel like I’m making her proud every day. Being able to represent my country, but also come here about to finish high school and sign with the University of Texas, she couldn’t be more proud. And I’m making her real happy today.”

Michigan State University women’s soccer team will face off against Texas next season.