MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – With football season wrapping up last month, and one player who was key to Mason reaching its first-ever state championship game was senior receiver Tyler Baker. He is also quite the track and field athlete. In the spring he won the Division 2 110 meter hurdle state title and on Friday afternoon he signed his national letter of intent.

Baker is heading to the University of Michigan where he will be participating in the decathlon, which is a competition that combines 10 track and field events over the span of two days. He will be leaving quite the legacy at Mason, on top of his state title last spring, he broke the high jump record his sophomore year with his senior season still waiting for him.