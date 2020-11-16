MHSAA hoping for early December restart, late December fall championships

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The new COVID-19 restrictions announced on Sunday force the Michigan High School Athletic Association to put it’s fall tournaments on hold for the time being.

However, the MHSAA still hopes to finish all three fall tournaments: football, volleyball, and swimming and diving, before the year’s end.

The MHSAA is looking at an early December restart with the championships being in late December. A new schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday.

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press conference today that he wasn’t shocked by the new restrictions because the numbers in the state are surging so high.

Uyl said the MHSAA would abide by attendance restrictions if that’s what is needed to play.