Pewamo-Westphalia running back, Dak Ewalt (center) fights his way in for a touchdown against Hesperia.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Pewamo-Westphalia High School has forfeited their playoff football game with Ithaca, according to the MHSAA website.

Under the schedule it says the Pirates game on Nov. 13 has been forfeited.

The news comes just several hours after another local team, Portland High School, also forfeited their playoff game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

<<<This story will continue to be updated as more details come in.