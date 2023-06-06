FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS) – On Saturday, Fowler’s baseball team hoisted the District 111 trophy above their heads and it didn’t take long for them to quickly soak that win in and then shift their mindset towards their next goal, winning the program’s first-ever regional title. Now the Eagles came close to accomplishing that goal last season but ultimately fell to Beal City in the regional title game and that loss has been all the motivation that this group has needed.

“It left a sour taste in our mouth,” Glenn Pung, Fowler’s Baseball Coach said. “We knew it wasn’t the performance that we wanted on that stage and we’ve gotten our main nucleolus back for this year and that is one of their top goals is to make history here in Fowler.”

“It is always like ‘Oh they are just Fowler and they are going to lose in districts or pre-regionals are something like that.’ Evan Curtiss, a pitcher and infielder for Fowler said. “It is big for us to try and level up for our community and our baseball team so it has been big knowing that we can do something that has never happened before.”

This Eagles squad has zero seniors on the roster this season but don’t let that fool you. They are not lacking any experience and that is a quality they say got them to this point and they are hoping will lead them to etch their name in the history books.

Fowler will take on Lansing Christian on Wednesday, June 6th in the regional semifinal round at Fowler High School. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.