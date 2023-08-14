The Georgia grand jury hearing evidence about former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election returned an indictment Monday night.

It’s not clear who might be named in the indictment or what charges would be included. Clerks at the Fulton County Superior Court said it could take hours for the court documents to be posted publicly.

The indictment comes after the grand jury heard a full day of testimony in the case after a more than two-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Jurors stayed at the courthouse until nearly 9 p.m. to complete its work, staying well after the court’s 5 p.m. closing time.

Two Georgia Democrats, former state Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Sen. Jen Jordan, testified in front of the Fulton County grand jury Monday, as did former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R).

Duncan’s appearance came after hours Trump chided him for complying with the subpoena.

“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

While charges remain unclear with the documents not yet made public, a model prosecution memo drafted by legal experts suggests Willis could pursue Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges as well as charges under several other statutes dealing with fraud and creating false records.

The Trump campaign on Monday attacked Willis for bringing an indictment.

“GA’s radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments,” they said in a statement.

Updated 10:25 p.m.