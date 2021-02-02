HMCo | Making Your Home Fit You

Most houses and apartments are designed for young, able-bodied adults and don’t meet the needs of older residents or people with disabilities.

Smartly designed and/or modified homes help to meet the varied and changing needs of their occupants and allow people to remain in their own homes as they age.

Get all your HomeFit questions answered, like:

• What does it mean for a home to be “HomeFit” and who benefits from it?

• What are the common household hazards and how can those be addressed?

• How can I make sure my home can be lived in or visited by any person, including those who have a disability or mobility challenge?

• How can smart home technology improve comfort and independence?

