Coronavirus: Biohazard Cleanup from PuroClean

Our team at PuroClean provides professional clean-up for a variety of biohazards. With so much concern about Coronavirus, we want to address it — not to alarm, but to inform you.

Biohazards are any biological contaminants, such as those found in sewage, mold, or any viral or bacterial contamination. At PuroClean, we use the most up-to-date methods for sanitizing public areas to help stop the spread of viruses, like COVID-19 and influenza.

Our technicians clean every item professionally, from your floors to your walls, and any items affected. We use EPA registered, safe products to provide protection that prevents contamination and minimizes the risk of spreading pathogens. We are equipped and ready with disaster plans for spaces both large and small, from major corporations, schools, and public facilities, to small businesses, residential homes, and properties.

If you need biohazard cleanup services or would like us to help you proactively put a plan in place, we are here to help.

Common FAQs about biohazard cleanup

