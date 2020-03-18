Coronavirus Pandemic | 8 FAQ’s

Our team at PuroClean provides professional clean-up for a variety of biohazards. With so much concern about Coronavirus, we want to address it — not to alarm, but to inform you.

Biohazards are any biological contaminants, such as those found in sewage, mold, or any viral or bacterial contamination. At PuroClean, we use the most up-to-date methods for sanitizing public areas to help stop the spread of viruses, like COVID-19 and influenza.