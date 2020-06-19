PuroClean | Clean Start Program

Are you prepared to reopen your business following the COVID-19 pandemic? As companies prepare to reopen and welcome back their employees, customers, clients, and others, they have to reconsider how they clean. In the past, many businesses have cleaned for appearance.

However, this recent pandemic has businesses, municipalities, healthcare facilities, and many more, determining how to clean for health. Although many companies are hiring janitorial services to clean their facilities before reopening, are they cleaning for appearance, or cleaning for health? At PuroClean, we understand that difference.

When considering those options, choose a brand that has been effectively offering biohazard cleaning services well before the COVID-19 pandemic. PuroClean has been providing deep cleaning and biohazard cleanup in the property restoration field for the last 20 years. We have successfully trained thousands of professionals through our PuroClean Academy.

See below what separates PuroClean’s biohazard-related services, which now includes our Clean Start Program for businesses, from the standard janitorial services.

The PuroClean RapidDefense™ System

Our technicians have been using this tried-and-true protocol to deep clean many biohazard-affected buildings. The Clean Start Program process follows CDC cleaning guidelines, along with the application of EPA-registered hospital-grade N list disinfectants to help minimize the risk of potential pathogens spreading.

PuroClean’s full list of services:

From light dusting to deep cleaning all touch-points to remove or prevent the spread of coronavirus

Carpet vacuuming, deodorizing, or deep cleaning where required

Waste removal

Restorative carpet cleaning with hot water extraction

Restroom cleaning, sanitation, and restocking

Lunchroom/kitchen cleaning and sanitation

Hard surface floor cleaning and maintenance

Reception area/lobby cleaning

Upholstery cleaning

Drapes and blinds — cleaning and maintenance

Tile, stone, and grout cleaning

Window washing

EPA-Registered Products

Many traditional building cleaning service companies perform services using only over-the-counter products. But to have an office cleaned expertly, it’s critical to follow the CDC guidelines established for COVID-19 and the application of EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectants found on the EPA’s N list.

Also, these products must be applied according to the label to ensure they are used effectively. Whoever is going to be performing the cleaning should be able to demonstrate what their cleaning process entails. These products must be applied correctly and are required to remain wet on surfaces for a specific time to have the desired efficacy.

IICRC-Certified

PuroClean’s offices are IICRC trained and certified in many cleaning and restoration related categories. Also, our highly trained technicians will provide intense cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces, high touch-points, and any other areas that may have been impacted by the virus. Trained to mitigate biohazard cleanup and effective ways to reduce the spread of viruses, our technicians wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

With each biohazard job, our technicians follow proper procedures to put on, secure and take off (donning and doffing) their PPE to alleviate self-contamination or transfer of any virus. If there are any lingering odors, our trained technicians can deodorize the area and return your property to its pre-impacted condition promptly!

We’ll Help You Create an Emergency Management Plan

The Emergency Management Plan (EMP) document is a vital tool for business owners to help them prepare in the event of an emergency. For example, what to do if someone comes into an establishment that may be asymptomatic or has the coronavirus.

How should a business handle such a situation, or any other emergency, such as fire or flood? Remember, emergencies do happen! PuroClean will help companies develop a detailed emergency preparation plan to help navigate through these unexpected occurrences on their properties.

Proper Disposal of Coronavirus Cleaning Waste

With each job completed, trained biohazard cleanup technicians will adequately dispose of all COVID-19 cleaning waste following proper regulations. All used PPE, such as masks, gloves, and suits, will be discarded appropriately, and all equipment used on the project will be cleaned after each job.

PuroClean technicians are trained to follow industry protocols regarding the safe discarding of contaminated PPE and materials. With our trained technicians, every precaution is taken to prevent the possibility of taking contaminants from one job to another.

Some affected items, such as porous materials, cannot be saved just by wiping them down. Thus, due to their material makeup, they may need to be discarded. But, we will do our best to provide the best cleaning possible. We will communicate with all invested parties what may need to be discarded if an item cannot be salvaged.

As an added service, we can also offer maintenance tips to business owners to help keep their environments safe, for example: refrain from leaving contaminated gloves, used microfiber towels, or other cleaning materials in the open, on counters or other surfaces to avoid cross-contamination. This we do as required.

Janitors Are Unprepared for COVID-19 Cleaning

Flattening the curve means that everybody should be minimizing exposure risks wherever possible. Typical maid or janitorial services simply may not be fully equipped or trained to deal with such severe matters. While cleaning professionals may be licensed, they may not be qualified to handle COVID-19 or similar events in the future! Hire a professional that is qualified to handle coronavirus cleanup with the focus on cleaning for health, not just appearance.

Conclusion: Hire Licensed Professionals for Coronavirus Cleaning

Coronavirus cleanup services should only be performed by a company with the proper training and experience in biohazard cleanup. Don’t put yourself, your employees, and clients’ health at risk. Choose a biohazard cleanup company that follows OSHA, CDC, regulations, guidelines, and procedures, as well as uses EPA-registered hospital-grade N list disinfectants to clean your place of business.

PuroClean can provide preventive protection to your business before reopening, or offer COVID-19 cleanup services if there’s been an outbreak at your location. We are here to help get our communities up and running as quickly as we can. Call PuroClean today to get your business back to work.

*Cleaning and application of disinfectants to frequently touched objects and surfaces are the CDC-recommended actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like the coronavirus. Since any surface can be re-contaminated after cleaning, and because the coronavirus is also spread person-to-person, PuroClean’s services are not guaranteed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/Coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) for more information regarding coronavirus, its spread, and prevention.

