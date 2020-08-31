Sam Tucker: HMCo

Sam has worked in the field of home modification for accessibility since 2008. Sam and Jan, his wife, started Home Management Company, LLC (HMCo) which is dedicated to independent and barrier free living for everyone. The seed idea for HMCo was planted when Sam and Jan volunteered to assist their aging parents continue living independently in their own homes. To date, HMCo has completed well over 1200 Accessible home modifications and installed over 3000 plus ADA grab bars.

Sam completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Albion College in 1983. He went on to work in Corporate America for 25 years before obtaining his Michigan Builders License, Home Safety training and Certified Aging-In-Place Specialist (“CAPS”) certification. Jan is a graduate of MSU and Kendall College of Art and Design. Sam and Jan continue ongoing accessibility education by attending CIU classes, seminars, and accessibility Expo’s.

Sam has a long standing commitment to providing service and education to the community. He volunteers by providing training and education on topics related to Independent Living/Safety Prevention. Sam is also part of Senior Alliance for Education (SAFE), East Lansing Aging Friendly Community, Board of Directors for Helping Hands Respite Care, and a member of Rotary Club of Lansing where he serves on the Foundation board.