LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is once again trying to provide healthy food options for Michiganders — and on this Healthy Habits segment, we learn how to make a fantastic artichoke and white bean salad.

Artichoke and White Bean Salad:

Ingredients: (4 servings) 1 (15 ounces) can low-sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed 1 (15 ounces) can artichoke hearts, drained 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese ½ red onion, finely diced 3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley ¼ cup red wine vinegar ¼ garlic clove, minced 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard ¼ teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

Directions:

In a large bowl, add the beans, artichokes, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, onion, and parsley. Toss to combine.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, garlic, mustard, salt, and black pepper. Continue whisking and slowly drizzle in the olive oil until the dressing is emulsified.

3. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before eating. When ready to serve, stir the salad to recombine the ingredients.