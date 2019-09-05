Doctor speaks on e-cigs after Whitmer action against vaping

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Governor Whitmer takes action against vaping, a doctor with Sparrow Health is speaking on the issue.

Governor Whitmer is issuing orders that would ban all flavored vaping products from the state, and she’s ordering the Michigan Department of Transportation to ban advertising from highway billboards. She says she’s taking the action to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of children.

“Bubble gum flavor, Fruit Loops flavor, Mott’s Apple Juice flavor. These are things that are targeted toward children, toward getting them addicted and creating consumers for them so they can make money at the risk of children’s health,” Governor Whitmer said.

Dr. Song Yu, an urgent care physician with Sparrow Health, says while there are a number of unknowns when it comes to vaping, there are several known health risks as well.

“It’s a misnomer that people think it’s not a risk, but, I’m telling you, it’s just as much of a health risk as any other tobacco use, or use of cigarettes,” he said. “Nicotine is a known health hazard. And also, there are bi-products in there like formaldehyde, which can cause cancer.”

Dr. Yu added there’s also concern that vaping can lead to children and teens using harder drugs down the road.

“Unfortunately, they can actually mix and match whatever they want in there, in that vaporize machine, as long as they can get it liquefied,” he said. “How easy is it for them to vape something else, maybe hard-core drugs later on?”