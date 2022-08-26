LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is once again trying to provide healthy food options for Michiganders — and on this Healthy Habits segment, we learn how to “Fall Back Into Good Eating Habits” geared for back to school.

Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups:

Ingredients: (12 servings) 3 cups oats 1 ½ cups low-fat milk 2 ripe bananas, mashed 1/3 cup packed brown sugar 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 1 tsp. baking powder 1 tsp. ground cinnamon 1 tsp. vanilla extract ½ tsp. salt 1 cup fresh blueberries ½ cup chopped toasted pecans.

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray

2. Combine oats, milk, bananas, brown sugar, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl

3. Fold in blueberries and pecans

4. Divide the mix between muffin cups (~1/3 cup)

5. Bake for about 25 minutes

6. Cool in pan for 10 minutes

Apple Pie Energy Balls

Ingredients: (12 servings) 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1 tsp. ground cinnamon 2 Tbsp. ground flaxseed ½ tsp. salt 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts ½ tsp. allspice ½ cup almond butter 1 tsp. vanilla extract 2 Tbsp. honey ¼ cup unsweetened, dried cranberries 1 cup grated granny smith apple tossed with 1 tsp. lemon juice.

Directions:

Stir together oats, cinnamon, flaxseed, salt, walnuts, and allspice

2. Stir almond butter, honey, and vanilla together. Mix with oat mixture until fully combined

3. Stir apples and dried cranberries with oat and nut butter mixture until fully combined

4. Using hands or a spoon, form balls with the oat and apple mixture. Store energy bites in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 4 days