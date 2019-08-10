Family of teen shot, killed calls for end to gun violence

UPDATE (11:53 p.m.): LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Lansing Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of North Pine for a shooting.

One victim was pronounced dead on scene. A second victim was transported to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department and is in serious condition. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived.

"Although this is preliminary information early in this investigation, this does not appear to be a random act," according to a statement by Lansing Police Department Captain Ellery Sosebee.

The Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and following up.

We are asking for anyone with information please call Sergeant Shawn McNamara or Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston through the Ingham County Central Dispatch.

UPDATE (9:59 p.m.): A 17-year-old boy is dead tonight after a shooting at Ferris Park, according to Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green.

The teenager was a Lansing resident. Two other male victims were injured in the shooting. One is in serious condition and currently at the hospital while the other victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities received information that there was a fight just after 7:00 tonight, and someone was shot.

Crime Scene Investigators and detectives are on the scene, interviewing a few key witnesses, but no suspect so far in this ongoing investigation.

The police do not believe this was random.

Anyone with information is highly encouraged to call 911 or the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 - 4600.

UPDATE (9:40 p.m.): At around 7:30 p.m. tonight, the Lansing Police were called about a shooting on the 500 block of W. Genesee Ave.

When they arrived to Ferris Park, two victims were at the scene.

One victim was rushed to the hospital while the other was directly being worked on by the Fire Department.

The victim who was being helped at the scene died, according to Sgt. Lee McCallister of the Lansing Police Department.

Authorities were able to confirm the victims were teenagers, but could not provide the exact ages.

An incident in the area may be connected for a total of three victims tonight and while the police have some descriptions of the suspect, the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Three potential victims and police confirm one is dead at an incident that took place this evening at Ferris Park.

A large portion of the park is surrounded with police tape and a Crime Scene Investigation unit is also on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY (8:10 p.m.): Lansing police are on scene at Ferris Park, Monday evening.

A large portion of the park is surrounded with police tape and a Crime Scene Investigation unit is also on scene.

Ferris Park is on W. Genesee Street and N. Pine St.

