Ingham Co. Health Department encourages Narcan training for all

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People in Lansing came together Wednesday to get potentially life-saving training.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show, on average, 130 Americans suffer a fatal opioid overdose every day. But officials with the Ingham County Health Department say one way to combat the crisis is to get training on how to administer Naloxone, or Narcan. They also say to carry the drug, as it can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The health department held a training session at the Allen Neighborhood Center, where people learned the signs of an opioid overdose, as well as how to administer Naloxone.

Attendees also received a free Narcan kit at the end of the session.

For Brandon Blanchard, who attended the session, the crisis is personal.

“I’ve had friends and family who have struggled with opioid addiction,” he said. “I don’t ever want to lose anyone to this ever again.”

Sarah Kenney, a Clinical Social Worker with the Ingham County Health Department, facilitated the training session. She said it’s important to remove the stigma surrounding addiction.

“We really need to talk about this issue in our community. Stigma is real, and I think our job as community members is to talk about stigma related to addiction,” she said. “Addiction is chronic disease, just like diabetes or heart disease. And I think, until we start treating it that way, the stigma will continue.”

The Ingham County Health Department offers free training on how to administer Narcan. Click here to learn more about the program.