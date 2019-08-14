Lansing residents meet incoming police chief

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing residents got a chance to meet and speak with the city’s incoming police chief.

Daryl Green was named acting police chief for the Lansing Police Department after Mike Yankowski announced his retirement in July. Mayor Andy Schor selected Green as Yankowski’s permanent replacement soon after.

Tuesday, Green got a chance to hear from people in the city.

“We need to continue to strengthen our relationship with the community. That has been a pressing mantra throughout my conversations, that the Lansing Police Department does a really good job with community policing,” he said. “But we want to see it continue to grow.”

The “Meet the Chief” event was held at the Cristo Rey Community Center. In addition to Green and Schor being on-hand, ice cream was handed out.

People who came to the event were grateful for the chance to meet Green.

“I think it’s always important to know who the people are who lead our community, and to have them know us and know what our needs are,” Diane Samborn said.

“I just want to support the Hispanic community, and one of the ways is to make sure our police understand we need them and we want them to patrol our neighborhoods,” Maria Enriquez said.

Green said building positive relationships will make the department’s job protecting the community that much easier.

“Police cannot just solve crime. We have to take a holistic approach,” he said. “We need the resources, the energy, the information exchanges that go on between police and the community. We need all of those things to be successful.”

The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners will review, and possibly take action on, Green’s recommendation for the permanent chief’s job August 20.