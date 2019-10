LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say a man was hurt and another person is in jail after a stabbing Saturday evening.

Police were called to Genesee Street and Butler Boulevard at 8:06 p.m., but say the incident happened about an hour before the 911 call.

Details are limited, but police say the victim is a man in his 40s. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in stabbing.

Police did not have any details about the suspect, but say that person is in custody.