Potterville votes to disband fire dept., outsource to Benton Twp.

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Potterville has been receiving fire services from nearby Benton Township for the past several months. Now, it appears that will be permanent.

The Potterville City Council voted Tuesday to disband the Potterville City Fire Department and enter an agreement with Benton Township, which will provide fire and ambulance services for the city for at least the next five years.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Potterville City Fire Department. In April, it was forced to shut down after three of its members, including its chief and deputy chief, resigned. The department has also been without both of its fire trucks since that time because they failed inspection.

Two new leaders for the department were hired in May, but the trucks are still out of service.

The vote to outsource fire and rescue services was unanimous, with little discussion by the council. Councilmember and Mayor Bruce Kring said the decision was not made lightly.

“There’s been quite a lot of discussion, options weighed in regards to financial burden on Potterville, what it’s been in the past, and what it currently is,” he said. “And this is financially the best move for the City of Potterville and their tax dollars.”

The new agreement will run through June 2024. It will cost the city $120,000 in the first year, increasing by roughly $2,000 each of the remaining years.