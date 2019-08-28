Residents at Lansing apartments told to vacate by Sept. 27

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People who live in a Lansing apartment building were told they need to leave in a matter of weeks.

Notices went up Tuesday at the complex, located at 927 S Washington near Downtown Lansing. The City of Lansing says the Washington Ave. Apartments does not have a valid certificate of compliance.

A certificate of compliance is defined by the Lansing housing code as:

“Rental dwellings or units required by this Code to be registered shall not be occupied unless a Certificate of Compliance has been issued by the Office of Code Compliance. The Certificate of Compliance shall be issued only after an inspection of the premises has been conducted by the Office of Code Compliance; appropriate fees have been paid; and there are no delinquent real property taxes owed upon the premises. A violation of this Code shall not prevent the issuance of a certificate, but the Office of Code Compliance shall not issue a certificate when the existing conditions constitute a hazard to the health or safety of those who may occupy the premises. Two copies of the certificate shall be issued within 30 days after written application has been made, an inspection has been conducted and a determination has been made that the property meets the requirements of this Code. One copy of the certificate shall be prominently displayed in the front entrance area of the rental dwelling in dwellings containing one or more rental units when any rental unit in the dwelling is vacant. If both rental units are rented then the certificate need only be kept on the premises and made available at the request of tenants or government officials. Any rental property with three or more rental units must prominently display the certificate in the front entrance area of the rental dwelling.”

City records show the building is six stories tall with multiple units inside. It was built in 1922.

Some people who live in the building did not want to speak on camera, but they told 6 News they’ve had issues with bed bugs and roaches for some time. One of them also said management has changed multiple times since they’ve lived in the building.

Management for the complex posted the following notice on the doors of the building:

Notice to residents at Washington Ave. Apartments

6 News has reached out to city officials and management for Washington Ave. Apartments, and is waiting to hear back.