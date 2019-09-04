Step-father reacts after man charged in Lansing woman’s murder

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The step-father of a woman who was found murdered in Eaton County in January is reacting after charges were authorized in the case.

Sheriff Tom Reich and Prosecutor Doug Lloyd announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Julian Revilla was charged in the shooting death of Suzann Fedewa. The 23-year-old’s body was found along Old Lansing Road near Division Street in Eaton County on January 3.

While Fedewa was Jerry Davids’ step-daughter, he says he saw her as his own child. He said he hopes people remember Fedewa for the kind person she was.

“She was a good person. She was free-spirited. My daughter called her a butterfly,” Davids said. “She would give the shirt off her back for anybody. And for somebody to do this, you know, that’s the hard part.”

Davids said he’d never heard of Revilla, and he’s glad someone will be charged. But no matter the outcome of the case, he says nothing will bring Fedewa back.

“I don’t think life, or whatever, is gonna do any justice,” Davids said. “Because he gets to live. She don’t. His family can still go see him. We can’t see her no more.”

Revilla is currently in prison in Ohio on several charges. Police records show he has a criminal record in Michigan dating back to 2010.

Lloyd said Revilla will be brought back to Michigan to face charges in the case.

Davids says Fedewa was living in California, but moved back to Michigan to be closer to family just before the murder.

“She had nobody out there. Then this happens 13 days later,” he said.

But what Davids says he remembers about Fedewa is the good times. The two enjoyed going to football games together, and Davids says Fedewa enjoyed to sing.

Davids said most of all, Fedewa was a kind-hearted person.

“She would do anything for anybody,” he said. “Why do you have to do something like that, and take an innocent child’s life? It’s not right.”