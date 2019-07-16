Storm topples trees, knocks out power in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — High winds brought down trees and knocked out power to part of Owosso Monday.

Much of the damage a 6 News crew saw was on Chipman Street, north of Oliver Street. Two large trees were blocking parts of Chipman Street early Monday evening.

People who were in the area when the storm blew through said the storm was over just as quickly as it started. Many say they saw high winds and lightning.

Randy Mael was eating dinner with his family when the storm came through.

“The rain was coming in at about a 45 degree angle,” he said. “But we were talking and not paying that close attention to it. But…what we saw, and what we heard, we didn’t anticipate anything like this.”

Mael added he was surprised by the damage.

“It’s fairly extensive and a small, it looked to me like maybe a mile wide that the wind came through,” he said.

The storm knocked out power to a little more than a thousand customers, according to the Consumers Energy outage map. Many had their power restored as of 11 p.m. Monday, but some are not expected to be back on until 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.