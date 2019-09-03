Teen shot at Portland park; no arrests

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Portland police say a teenager was hospitalized after he was shot at a park Monday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Bogue Flats Recreation Area, off Lyons Road.

Police say two groups of people met up in the park, and, at some point, shots were fired.

The 18-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital. Portland Police Chief Star Thomas told 6 News his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say they have leads, but no arrests have been made. They believe the suspects drove off in a black pickup truck.

Chief Thomas says these types of cases can be difficult to investigate, but she hopes that will not be the case here.

“In this case, we know who our victim is very well, and we know who he hangs out with and who he socializes with,” she said. “So we’re hoping that with those connections, it will be a little bit easier for us to do the job tonight.”

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 517.647.7521.