Woman, 31, killed in high-speed crash in Ionia Co.

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia County sheriff’s deputies say a woman is dead after she crashed her car early Saturday.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on W. Musgrove Highway, between Ainsworth and Harwood Roads in Odessa Township.

Deputies say the 31-year-old woman was speeding when she struck a mailbox and lost control of her car. It then left the road and struck a tree.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but deputies say she was from the Sunfield area.

The crash is under investigation.

