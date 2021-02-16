Ian Kress – 6 News Sports Reporter

Hometown: Brighton, Michigan
Other places I’ve lived: Zanesville, Ohio. East Lansing, Michigan
I graduated from: Michigan State
I’ve been doing what I do for: 1 year
Most interesting assignment: 2019 Big Ten Championship game
I have a knack for: Story telling
I’m passionate about: MSU Athletics
I can’t stop talking about: how badly I want Detroit sports to be relevant
When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Working out, running, cooking
Other places you may have seen me: A high school/ Michigan State sporting event. The gym or the grocery store.
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Breslin Center
What I love most about mid-Michigan: The passion for local sports.
Fun fact/s: I used to be a sports intern at WLNS from May 2018-September 2019.