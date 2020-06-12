In the Name of the Law | No-Fault Auto Insurance Law

The auto insurance law has been changed and you are at risk. If you are in a serious accident you used to be protected for life. Today things are different. It is imperative that you reach out and connect with your insurance agent and review your coverages. In July the rules are changing, and if you do not make the right auto insurance buying decisions, the consequences could be disastrous.

Auto insurance law has now become complicated but In the Name of the Law and Sinas Dramis Law Firm will walk you through the changes and how it will affect you.