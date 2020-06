Changes must be made to end injustice.

Join Takura Nyamfukudza of Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC as he discusses with guests about what must be done next to finally achieve equality.

Special guests: Robert Easterly, President, Davis-Dunnings Bar Association. Rep. Sarah Anthony, 68th District Michigan Representative, and Wayne Lynn, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Turning Point of Lansing.