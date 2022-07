Join host Liisa Speaker of Speaker Law Firm and her special guests for this week’s episode of In the Name of the Law!

In this episode we discuss an intriguing criminal case, the litigations surrounding the new Auto No Fault Law and how to file for bankruptcy as an individual!

Join Speaker Law Firm and the experts from Wood & Associates, Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC and Sinas Dramis Law Firm.