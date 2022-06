Real stories, real cases!

Join host Liisa Speaker of Speaker Law Firm and her special guests for this week’s episode of In the Name of the Law!

This episode, join us to talk with a police officer who was injured in an auto accident on the job, talk about a leaked opinion that could overturn Roe v Wade, and advice on obtaining a guardianship in a family law case.

Join Speaker Law Firm and the experts from Wood & Associates, Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC and Sinas Dramis Law Firm.