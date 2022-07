Join host Liisa Speaker of Speaker Law Firm and her special guests for this week’s episode of In the Name of the Law!

In this episode we discuss how the new Auto Law is impacting quadriplegic auto accident survivor’s, a sexual assault case which resulted in an acquittal and picking a school for your child!

Join Speaker Law Firm and the experts from Wood & Associates, Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC and Sinas Dramis Law Firm.