Episode 10: Genealogy, Family Law Mediation & Bicycle Accidents

Kicking off this episode, we have criminal defense experts Mary Chartier and Takura Nyamfukudza of Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC discussing how law enforcement is using genealogy sites to solve crimes and the privacy rights potentially be violated.

During our family law segment, Liisa Speaker and her guests, attorney Mieke Weissert, and mediators Jenna Ribbons & Jeffrey Ray from Signature Solutions Group talk about mediation in family law cases and the benefits it provides families.

Check out the Signature Solutions Group Podcast! Available on Apple Music & Spotify.

Lansing personal injury attorney Steve Sinas from the Sinas Dramis Law firm talks about bicycle safety and the rights of bicyclists when injured in an accident with a motor vehicle.