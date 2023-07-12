Episode 11: Car Crash Liability, Wrongful Convictions & Judicial Insight

During our first segment, Steve Sinas of Sinas Dramis Law Firm goes over who is liable in Michigan car accidents – how the crash occurred and who was at fault.

Our criminal defense law experts, Mary Chartier & Takura Nyamfukudza talk about the six primary causes of wrongful convictions and how frequently they can occur.

Our Host and Family Law expert Liisa Speaker is joined by attorney Amy Ronayne Krause! The two discuss Amy’s 20-year career as a Judge and her experiences in the world of family law.