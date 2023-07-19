Episode 12: Shaken Baby Syndrome, Motorcycle Accidents & Titus Exoneration

Kicking off the season finale episode, we have family law expert Liisa Speaker and her guest Lisa Kirsch Satawa from Kirsch Daskas. The two discuss abusive head trauma formerly known as shaken baby syndrome.

In the world of personal injury, Sinas Dramis Law Firm personal injury attorney Steve Sinas discusses motorcycle accidents and whose insurance you turn to if you are in an accident.

Mary Chartier and Takura Nyamfukudza of Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC share with us the exoneration story of Jeff Titus who was wrongfully convicted of a double homicide in 2002. This is Chartier & Nyamfukudza’s 6th exoneration in the last 6 years!