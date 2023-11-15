In this episode, we have family law expert Liisa Speaker and her guest Caterina Farrugia from Oakland County as they talk about the issue that can arise when unwed or divorced parents disagree on where their children go to school.

In the world of personal injury, Sinas Dramis Law Firm personal injury attorney Steve Sinas explains how appellate court decisions can impact many people, and how the the firm’s win in the Andary v. USAA case will help to preserve the rights of those critically injured in accidents.

Mary Chartier and Takura Nyamfukudza of Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC discuss the impact of plea bargains in the criminal prosecution system, including how prevalent they are and why they are so common.