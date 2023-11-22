In this episode, we have family law expert Liisa Speaker and her guest James Chryssikos, a family law attorney who works with the State Bar of Michigan’s Family Law section here to discuss legislation rather than cases. Specifically, legislation surrounding mandatory shared parenting, which Michigan currently does not have, but has come up in court many times.

In the world of personal injury, this week’s focus is on Michigan’s No-Fault policy for Auto Insurance. Sinas Dramis Law Firm’s personal injury attorney Steve Sinas helps to better explain what is actually in auto insurance policies, including what a declarations page is and how to interpret them.

Mary Chartier and Takura Nyamfukudza of Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC discuss the First Amendment, and current cases that are trying to criminalize freedom of expression. They look at the case of a librarian being threatened with crime of ‘accosting a minor’ over a book on the library’s shelves.