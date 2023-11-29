In this episode, we have family law expert Liisa Speaker and her guest Brad Benedetto, who is both an attorney and the legal liaison for OurFamilyWizard, discuss the common issues that come up between co-parents, and some ways that services like OurFamilyWizard can reduce calls to attorneys and time in court.

In the realm of criminal defense, Mary Chartier and Takura Nyamfukudza of Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC discuss the use of artificial intelligence, or AI, in both daily life and in criminal cases. From simple predictive text writing in emails to using AI to write closing arguments with disastrous results, they discuss where there are benefits and detriments to the use of AI.

This week’s focus in personal injury law is about what rights you have after being involved in a car crash. Sinas Dramis Law Firm’s personal injury attorney Steve Sinas goes over what 10 things you need to know after an accident, and what some of the limitations are in the state of Michigan.