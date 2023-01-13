Prisoner to Entrepreneur, Conciliation in Divorce & Wrongful Death

Our criminal defense law experts, Mary Chartier & Takura Nyamfukudza talk with 1:Eleven owner, Miracle McGlown and his journey from life in prison to entrepreneurship.

Family Law expert Liisa Speaker is joined by Grand Rapids attorney Doug Meeks of McMeeks Law, the two discuss the pros and cons of conciliation/mediation among divorced couple, deciding custody arrangements.

During the personal injury portion of our show, Sinas Dramis Law Firm, and Michigan wrongful death attorney Stephen Sinas discusses wrongful death cases, and how the process of filing this type of claim works.