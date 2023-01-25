Domestic Violence in Divorce, Pedestrian Crashes & 1st Amendment

Domestic violence or abuse in divorce cases was the topic of conversation during the family law segment. Liisa Speaker and Speaker Law Firm associate Lisa Schmidt go the legal definitions and differences of domestic violence and domestic abuse and how they show up in family law cases.

In the world of personal injury, Sinas Dramis Law Firm pedestrian accident attorney Stephen Sinas discusses the ongoing crisis of pedestrian involved auto accidents across the country and here in Michigan. Steve explains how these cases differ from those involving just motor vehicles and everything you need to know about the legal process.

Our criminal defense law experts, Mary Chartier & Takura Nyamfukudza go over 1st Amendment defenses, specifically the case of Alex Jones and his false remarks regarding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.