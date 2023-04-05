Life After Prison, Car Crash Expectations & High Conflict Litigation

Our criminal defense law experts, Mary Chartier & Takura Nyamfukudza talk with published author, Marvin Cotton, Jr. who prior to writing “Better, Not Broken” was wrongfully committed for murder.

Lansing personal injury attorney Steve Sinas from the Sinas Dramis Law firm is joined by Officer Steve Whelan, who has a lot of experience with car crashes, to help explain what to expect during a crash and immediately following.

During our family law segment, Liisa Speaker and her guest, attorney Rachel Kelley talk about how much people are impacted by having gone through a divorce or high conflict litigation and Rachel’s new program for her clients.