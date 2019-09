Real stories, real cases. In the Name of the Law is the show that informs and discusses everything from laws, settlements, conflicts, hope, tragedy, resolutions and inspiration. This week's episode is all about the recent changes in Michigan's laws. Do you know the new laws? Join host Liisa Speaker of Speaker Law Firm and the experts from Bailey & Terranova, Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC and Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

Federal Marijuana Offense information