In the Name of the Law-Sn.1-Ep.5 “Tragedy”

Real stories, real cases. In the Name of the Law. This week’s episode is about tragedy and how to navigate through life-altering situations. What happens to a child when the parent that has custody unexpectedly passes away? Are there situations where stepparent adoptions are the best option?

Other topics covered in this episode include when you can claim self defense in certain instances, and police misconduct cases and how they are handled in civil litigation.

Join Speaker Law Firm and the experts from Bailey & Terranova, Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC and Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

Watch more In the Name of the Law episodes here