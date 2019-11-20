In the Name of the Law-Sn.1-Ep.6 “Life’s Not Fair”

Real stories, real cases. In the Name of the Law. Sometimes life is not fair. But sometimes it’s about moving on and accepting the unfairness. In this week’s episode we learn how to navigate through difficult situations. Stories of home displacement due to a gas company’s mistaken information, unfair prenuptial agreements that divide property and other assets, and Fourth Amendment rights in today’s technological age. Join Speaker Law Firm and the experts from Bailey & Terranova, Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC and Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

