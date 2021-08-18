Indian Trails is a team of drivers, mechanics, sales consultants and administrative staff – working together to deliver the ultimate experience in safe and efficient group transportation.
- Indian Trails has immediate need for drivers
- Hiring drivers in Romulus, Kalamazoo, and Owosso
- $3,000 Sign-on Bonus
- Great benefits including 401(k) match
- Paid CDL training
- Competitive Salary
Hosting the following Job Fairs
- 8/20 Romulus 12pm-6pm
- 8/26 Kalamazoo 12-6pm
- 9/9 Romulus 12-6pm
- 9/14 Owosso 1-7pm
- 9/16 Kalamazoo 12-6pm