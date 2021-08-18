Indian Trails

Indian Trails is a team of drivers, mechanics, sales consultants and administrative staff – working together to deliver the ultimate experience in safe and efficient group transportation.

  • Indian Trails has immediate need for drivers
  • Hiring drivers in Romulus, Kalamazoo, and Owosso
  • $3,000 Sign-on Bonus
  • Great benefits including 401(k) match
  • Paid CDL training
  • Competitive Salary

Hosting the following Job Fairs

  • 8/20 Romulus 12pm-6pm
  • 8/26 Kalamazoo 12-6pm
  • 9/9 Romulus 12-6pm
  • 9/14 Owosso 1-7pm
  • 9/16 Kalamazoo 12-6pm