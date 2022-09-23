In the Name of The Law – Family Edition

Not only is Joe the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Wood & Associates, he is also their marketing strategist. Joe also oversees client intakes, staffing, and much more. Joe is the type of person to whom you can take any problem to, so when issues arise, the entire Wood & Associates staff knows that they can take those issues up to him for direction and solutions.

Kent Wood is the President and Founder of Wood & Associates. His mission is to assist clients in making informed and educated decisions with no false representation, and to provide realistic expectations for their outcomes. Over the course of the last nine years, he has represented thousands of clients, handled multi-million dollar trusts, and provided pro-bono work for select local residents in need.